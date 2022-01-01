White Widow is a hybrid strain that’s global in nature and famous with deep historic roots. This cross between a Brazilian Sativa and South Indian Indica, is renown for resinous white sticky crystally fluffy buds and tantalizing trichomes. Sourced from our friends with a dense delicious harvest, our White Widow cannabis was extracted into a glimmering shiny shatter. Preserving clusters of trichomes with our proprietary hydrocarbon blend and using the highest scientific processes, become entangled in the terpenes and get caught in webs of flavour.