About this product
Our single-origin Apricot Kush is a fruity Indica-dominant. It has 707 Headband, SFV OG Kush, and God Bud lineage and produces a gentle earthy aroma, with rich apricot and stone fruit flavours. We also utilize the most popular format available - the discrete 510 thread, with 1g options - and are designed to go with you
on all of your adventures!
THC: 71-76%
CBD: 0-1%
Total Terpenes: >1.5%
Dominant Terpenes: Bisabolol, Linalool, Caryophyllene
on all of your adventures!
THC: 71-76%
CBD: 0-1%
Total Terpenes: >1.5%
Dominant Terpenes: Bisabolol, Linalool, Caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Shelter Vaporizer
Introducing Shelter, single origin vaporizers. Our oil is sourced from leading producers who offer interesting and sought-after genetics that cater to a knowledgeable palate in those seeking consistent quality and potency. Shelter's CO2-extracted carts offer single-derived, full-spectrum expressions of one cultivar, ensuring the full flavour & profile comes through with each pull. Why does CO2 extraction matter to us? Using variable pressures versus chemical dissolution, CO2 extraction is a safe and clean way to extract cannabis.
Powered by CCell.
Powered by CCell.