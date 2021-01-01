About this product

Introducing Mango Haze - one of two new inhouse made vape carts now available from

Shelter! These carts are a rich amber in colour, with the plant’s original terpenes re-added after the extraction process. We also utilize the most popular format available - the discrete 510 thread, with 1g options - and are designed to go with you

on all of your adventures!



THC: 71-76%

CBD: 0-1%

Total Terpenes: >1.5%

Dominant Terpenes: Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, Guaiol