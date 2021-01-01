About this product

THC 2.5mg CBD 10mg per chew - Take it easy with our Wild Berry Blaze soft chews. Each soft chew contains 2.5 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD so you can SHRED’EM at your own pace. We get it, not everyone likes to max out the THC. Can it get any better? Yup: they’re pectin-based and made without animal products.

INGREDIENTS - "Sugars (sugar, glucose syrup, glucose), Water, Pectin, Modified coconut oil, Citric acid,

Sodium citrate, Natural flavour, Cannabis extract, Black carrot juice, Coconut oil, Carnauba wax,

Propylene glycol, Alpha-tocopherol."