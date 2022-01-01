Our SHRED’ems POP! Crazy Cream Soda gummies are packed full of a classic soda pop flavour, with notes of cotton candy, vanilla and even a dash of crazy coconut. The entire lineup of SHRED’ems gummies are vegan and made with all-natural flavours. Each pack contains 4 squishable gummies each with 2.5mg THC.
Whether you’re a sacred bong ripper, joint rolling wizard or a vape tech guru, SHRED has you covered. Quality flower, pre-shredded for those moments when you can’t be bothered with a grinder... With on-the-go lifestyles in mind, we package everything in a flexible pouch that can be stashed just about anywhere!
