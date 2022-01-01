Our delicious SHRED’ems POP! Root Beer Blast gummies are packed with a classic soda pop flavour and are infused with 2.5mg THC plus 2.5mg CBD per piece. While a frosty mug might be fun, this Root Beer will blast your tastebuds AND your senses. The entire lineup of SHRED’ems gummies are vegan-friendly and made with all-natural flavours.