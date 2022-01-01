We get it. Not everyone likes a fruit-forward vape. That’s why we designed the Funk Master 510 vape, which features a dank, kush-style cannabis flavour as opposed to the fruity aromas found in other SHRED vapes. Much like its dried flower big brother, we’ve managed to harness those skunky notes into a high-quality C02 distillate in a Feather 510 vape cartridge. Unlike its dried flower namesake, this Funk Master packs a much heavier punch, with THC in the 80-85% range. All SHRED vape carts consist of ceramic, glass and stainless steel and should fit most 510 batteries on the market.
Whether you’re a sacred bong ripper, joint rolling wizard or a vape tech guru, SHRED has you covered. Quality flower, pre-shredded for those moments when you can’t be bothered with a grinder... With on-the-go lifestyles in mind, we package everything in a flexible pouch that can be stashed just about anywhere!
