These sugar-speckled gummies are jam packed with flavour and well-balanced with 5mg CBD and 2.5mg THC per piece. An electrifying blue raspberry flavour smashes together with lip-smacking sour, leaving you holding onto your tastebuds for dear life. Vegan and made with natural flavours, SHRED’ems Sour Blue Razzberry gummies are sure to pair well with your next sesh.
Whether you’re a sacred bong ripper, joint rolling wizard or a vape tech guru, SHRED has you covered. Quality flower, pre-shredded for those moments when you can’t be bothered with a grinder... With on-the-go lifestyles in mind, we package everything in a flexible pouch that can be stashed just about anywhere!
