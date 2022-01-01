These sugar-speckled gummies are jam packed with flavour and well-balanced with 5mg CBD and 2.5mg THC per piece. An electrifying blue raspberry flavour smashes together with lip-smacking sour, leaving you holding onto your tastebuds for dear life. Vegan and made with natural flavours, SHRED’ems Sour Blue Razzberry gummies are sure to pair well with your next sesh.