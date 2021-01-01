Sour Cherry Punch Soft Chews 10mg 2-pack
About this product
We’ve maxed out the potency on these soft chews and jam-packed them with a sour cherry punch! Drop in and get after it. #SHREDARMY
TCH 5mg per Chew - We’ve maxed out the potency on these soft chews and jam-packed them with a sour cherry punch! Can it get any better? Yup: they’re pectin-based and made without animal products. Drop in and get after it. #SHREDARMY
INGREDIENTS - "Sugars (sugar, glucose syrup, gluscose), water, pectin, modified coconut oil, citric acid, sodium citrate, malic acid, natural flavour, tartaric acid, cannabis extract, black coarrot juice, coconut oil, carnauba wax, propylene glycol, alpha- tocopherol
"
