Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Shred

Shred

Sour Megamelon Soft Chews 10mg 2-pack

About this product

We’ve maxed out the potency on these soft chews and jam-packed ‘em full of Megamelon goodness! Drop in and try it. #SHREDARMY

THC 5mg per chew - What is a Megamelon you ask? Simple: it’s like a watermelon but way more gnarly! Plus, we’ve maxed out the potency and turned up the sour. Can it get any better? Yup: they’re pectin-based and made without animal products. Drop in & try it. #SHREDARMY
INGREDIENTS - "Sugars (sugar, glucose syrup, glucose), Water, Pectin, Modified coconut oil, Citric acid,
Sodium citrate, Malic acid, Natural flavour, Tartaric acid, Cannabis extract, Black carrot juice, Coconut
oil, Carnauba wax, Propylene glycol, Alpha-tocopherol."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!