Sour Megamelon Soft Chews 10mg 2-pack
About this product
We’ve maxed out the potency on these soft chews and jam-packed ‘em full of Megamelon goodness! Drop in and try it. #SHREDARMY
THC 5mg per chew - What is a Megamelon you ask? Simple: it’s like a watermelon but way more gnarly! Plus, we’ve maxed out the potency and turned up the sour. Can it get any better? Yup: they’re pectin-based and made without animal products. Drop in & try it. #SHREDARMY
INGREDIENTS - "Sugars (sugar, glucose syrup, glucose), Water, Pectin, Modified coconut oil, Citric acid,
Sodium citrate, Malic acid, Natural flavour, Tartaric acid, Cannabis extract, Black carrot juice, Coconut
oil, Carnauba wax, Propylene glycol, Alpha-tocopherol."
