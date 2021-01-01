About this product

We’ve maxed out the potency on these soft chews and jam-packed ‘em full of Megamelon goodness! Drop in and try it. #SHREDARMY



THC 5mg per chew - What is a Megamelon you ask? Simple: it’s like a watermelon but way more gnarly! Plus, we’ve maxed out the potency and turned up the sour. Can it get any better? Yup: they’re pectin-based and made without animal products. Drop in & try it. #SHREDARMY

INGREDIENTS - "Sugars (sugar, glucose syrup, glucose), Water, Pectin, Modified coconut oil, Citric acid,

Sodium citrate, Malic acid, Natural flavour, Tartaric acid, Cannabis extract, Black carrot juice, Coconut

oil, Carnauba wax, Propylene glycol, Alpha-tocopherol."