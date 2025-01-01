Dr. Leveque x Apple Fritter x Wilson

we chose an Apple Fritter x Wilson from Masonic Seed Co seeing we are in the apple state Washington. This is our favorite for those looking for less THC and more CBD



Dr. Leveque ~ A Type 2, mixed-ratio strain developed by Yerba Buena (Stem Holdings). It’s a cross between Nubia CBD and Jet Fuel Gelato, yielding a CBD-to-THC ratio of roughly 7:1



Apple Fritter itself is a hybrid of Sour Apple × Animal Cookies, featuring a well-balanced THC content (~22–28 %) and a mix of Indica/Sativa effects



Wilson is a rarer phenotype/strain by Masonic Seeds, used in crosses like Sour Apple Fritter where Wilson × Matanuska Thunderfxxk is further bred into an Apple Fritter

