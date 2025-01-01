Seatown is Udub Purps x Hindu Kush. Seatown was crossed with Peach Tart by Magic Genetics out of Los Angeles. ZeroDirt Genetics has started an i5 line crossing with some classics which are now f2's and available
Aroma/Flavor: Sweet grape, berry, floral incense, musk, earthy, sandalwood, hash, pine, with spice Effect: Heady, stoney high with heavy body sedation and euphoria Color: Deep purple, nearly black leaves and buds in some phenos Resilience: Highly mold- and pest-resistant Structure: Stocky, bushy, resin-heavy plants Special Trait: Beautiful anthocyanin expression even without cold temps Type: Pure landrace indica parent from the Hindu Kush mountains (Afghanistan/Pakistan)
Seatown is Udub Purps x Hindu Kush. Seatown was crossed with Peach Tart by Magic Genetics out of Los Angeles. ZeroDirt Genetics has started an i5 line crossing with some classics which are now f2's and available
Aroma/Flavor: Sweet grape, berry, floral incense, musk, earthy, sandalwood, hash, pine, with spice Effect: Heady, stoney high with heavy body sedation and euphoria Color: Deep purple, nearly black leaves and buds in some phenos Resilience: Highly mold- and pest-resistant Structure: Stocky, bushy, resin-heavy plants Special Trait: Beautiful anthocyanin expression even without cold temps Type: Pure landrace indica parent from the Hindu Kush mountains (Afghanistan/Pakistan)
Flowering: 7–9 weeks
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
a legacy cannabis breeding operation based in the Pacific Northwest, active since the early 1990s.
ZeroDirt Genetics has its roots deeply embedded in the Pacific Northwest cannabis scene, dating back to the early 1990s, Originally part of a small, passionate community of growers and breeders in Western Washington USA and Vancouver British Columbia Canada. While currently based in Burlington, Washington USA producing and processing, ZeroDirt Genetics is still prevalent today in California and Arizona markets. ZeroDirt developed a reputation for culture cloning, hunting standout phenos and preserving landrace and heirloom lines with a focus on potency, resin production, and unique terpene profiles. Udub Purps, Pez, Seatown, Sensi Star 95, Tangie, Gelato33Platinum x Wilson, Hashplant, Seatown f2 x Peach Tart, Super Paradise, Super Pines, ZeroDirt Detergent