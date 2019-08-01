Expandable Silicone Bong Water Pipe

This is without a doubt one of the coolest silicone water pipe bongs in our store. It expands and contracts so that it can be converted into what size bong is most preferable for you. It can range anywhere from 7 to 11 inches tall, with multiple size options in between. Also, you can fold the bong so that it has a bent neck it order to prevent water splash as well as be more convenient to use. The silicone is flexible and makes it the perfect travel bong for when you are on the go. It includes a silicone downstem as well as a 14mm glass bowl slide.



BONG FEATURES

Silicone water pipe bong

Adjustable height

glass bowl included