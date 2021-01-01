About this product

This BC Organic Apple Toffee is a FVOPA Organic Certified hybrid with a slight indica leaning. Visually this cultivar has has big, thick leaves surrounding slightly fluffy-looking, yet dense buds. With a lineage of Sour Apples and Crème Brûlée you get an interesting combination of kushy and fruity, sweet aromas - you can almost smell the apple.



Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.



This is single strain, whole bud, milled to perfection and rolled with 100% organic hemp papers, finished by hand.



THC: 18 - 24%

CBD: <0.1%

TERPENES: >2.5%

TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Farnesene, Humulene