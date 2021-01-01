Simply Bare
About this product
This BC Organic Apple Toffee is a FVOPA Organic Certified hybrid with a slight indica leaning. Visually this cultivar has has big, thick leaves surrounding slightly fluffy-looking, yet dense buds. With a lineage of Sour Apples and Crème Brûlée you get an interesting combination of kushy and fruity, sweet aromas - you can almost smell the apple.
Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.
This is single strain, whole bud, milled to perfection and rolled with 100% organic hemp papers, finished by hand.
THC: 18 - 24%
CBD: <0.1%
TERPENES: >2.5%
TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Farnesene, Humulene
Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.
This is single strain, whole bud, milled to perfection and rolled with 100% organic hemp papers, finished by hand.
THC: 18 - 24%
CBD: <0.1%
TERPENES: >2.5%
TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Farnesene, Humulene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!