About this product
Our sativa-dominant BC Organic Blue Dream pods are extracted from cured, dried flower. Crafted in a proprietary blend; the resulting oil is a full expression of the flower, from our Blue Dream cultivar and is organic certified. We recommend consuming at the optimal temperature to truly appreciate the aromas of blueberries growing wild in their peak summer season with peppery undertones. Consult the PAX app to find the recommended optimal temperature for this cultivar.
About this strain
Blueberry Haze
Blueberry Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
243 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Simply Bare
ABOUT US
The happiest plants are the most natural ones, so we grow organically in the heart of Fraser Valley, BC and work hand in hand with nature every step of the process: we plant our seeds in hand-mixed living soil, nourish them with fresh water, and grow them under the golden light of the BC sun. We’re careful not to strip anything away or add anything artificial. Instead of artificial pesticides, we enlist the help of nice bugs to eat the not so nice ones when we need to.
FULLY ORGANIC, FLAVORFUL CANNABIS
Our dream has always been to grow the most flavorful cannabis by using only organic ingredients and processes. We’re proud to be recognized as Certified Organic by the Fraser Valley Organic Producers Association. We’re the first cannabis producer to achieve standards for an Environmental Farm Plan, which means that we’re continuing towards 100% rainwater recycling, carbon capture and reuse, and net-zero energy and waste. We are the first Canadian recreational cannabis brand from Rubicon Organics – a producer of super premium, certified organic cannabis.
HOW WE GROW
Our way is not always easy, but it’s the only way to grow the best cannabis on earth, for the earth:
• Grown in Living Soil
• Hang Dried for 14 days
• Room filling aroma
