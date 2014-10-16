Loading…
BC Organic Gas Monkey 1g Live Rosin

by Simply Bare
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

This BC Organic Gas Monkey Live Rosin is an indica dominant cross between Chemdawg and Sour Diesel giving a pungent diesel with sharp earthy aroma. Made from our fresh-frozen, terpene-rich whole flower with all the delicate goodness extracted from it to form a rich, potent sap. Untouched by solvents to give a pure cannabis experience. Then cold cured before being placed in a glass puck with an anti-stick liner.

About this strain

Picture of Chemdawg
Chemdawg

Chemdawg, sometimes called "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain that has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdawg tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

Chemdawg effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1,653 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand Simply Bare
Simply Bare
ABOUT US
The happiest plants are the most natural ones, so we grow organically in the heart of Fraser Valley, BC and work hand in hand with nature every step of the process: we plant our seeds in hand-mixed living soil, nourish them with fresh water, and grow them under the golden light of the BC sun. We’re careful not to strip anything away or add anything artificial. Instead of artificial pesticides, we enlist the help of nice bugs to eat the not so nice ones when we need to.

FULLY ORGANIC, FLAVORFUL CANNABIS
Our dream has always been to grow the most flavorful cannabis by using only organic ingredients and processes. We’re proud to be recognized as Certified Organic by the Fraser Valley Organic Producers Association. We’re the first cannabis producer to achieve standards for an Environmental Farm Plan, which means that we’re continuing towards 100% rainwater recycling, carbon capture and reuse, and net-zero energy and waste. We are the first Canadian recreational cannabis brand from Rubicon Organics – a producer of super premium, certified organic cannabis.

HOW WE GROW
Our way is not always easy, but it’s the only way to grow the best cannabis on earth, for the earth:
• Grown in Living Soil
• Hang Dried for 14 days
• Room filling aroma