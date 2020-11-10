About this product
About this strain
Platinum Punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Wreck and Fruit Punch. Not much is known about this strain, but its effects are believed to be relaxing and focused. Platinum Punch is thought to taste herbal, with hints of citrus and pepper. This strain produces dense, light green nugs that are frosted with trichomes.
Questions about Platinum Punch
Is Platinum Punch an indica or sativa?
Platinum Punch is a hybrid strain, meaning it features qualities of both indica and sativa.
How does Platinum Punch make you feel?
Platinum Punch makes you feel happy, relaxed, focused.
How does Platinum Punch taste?
Platinum Punch tastes floral with berry and citrus undertones.
What terpenes are in Platinum Punch?
Platinum Punch features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to Platinum Punch?
Strains similar to Platinum Punch include Tropicana Cookies, Platinum Cookies, and Bubba Kush.
Platinum Punch effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
About this brand
The happiest plants are the most natural ones, so we grow organically in the heart of Fraser Valley, BC and work hand in hand with nature every step of the process: we plant our seeds in hand-mixed living soil, nourish them with fresh water, and grow them under the golden light of the BC sun. We’re careful not to strip anything away or add anything artificial. Instead of artificial pesticides, we enlist the help of nice bugs to eat the not so nice ones when we need to.
FULLY ORGANIC, FLAVORFUL CANNABIS
Our dream has always been to grow the most flavorful cannabis by using only organic ingredients and processes. We’re proud to be recognized as Certified Organic by the Fraser Valley Organic Producers Association. We’re the first cannabis producer to achieve standards for an Environmental Farm Plan, which means that we’re continuing towards 100% rainwater recycling, carbon capture and reuse, and net-zero energy and waste. We are the first Canadian recreational cannabis brand from Rubicon Organics – a producer of super premium, certified organic cannabis.
HOW WE GROW
Our way is not always easy, but it’s the only way to grow the best cannabis on earth, for the earth:
• Grown in Living Soil
• Hang Dried for 14 days
• Room filling aroma