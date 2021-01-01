About this product

Our sativa-dominant BC Organic Sour CKS, single strain hash is hand pressed through a unique process perfected over years of experimentation. We start by tumbling our living-soil and sun grown flower as soon as it is cured and we complete the process by hand cutting into an earthy brown hash. This FVOPA Organic certified hash gives off an incredible aroma that is both sour and sweet.