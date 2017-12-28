Simply Bare
About this product
Our version of this sativa-dominant Blue Dream uses only FVOPA Organic Certified whole flower. This Blue Dream is exceptionally aromatic giving a strong blueberry aroma with a warm and peppery terpene profile.
Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.
This is single strain, whole bud, milled to perfection and rolled with 100% organic hemp papers, finished by hand.
THC: 18 - 24%
CBD: <0.1%
TERPENES: >3.5%
TERPENE PROFILE: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene, Humulene
Blue Dream effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
