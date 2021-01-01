Simply Bare
About this product
Whole flower, FVOPA Organic Certified and teeming with exotic mystique. Creek Congo is a sativa-dominant hybrid rumoured to be derived from genetics in Africa and then perfected in Robert’s Creek on the Sunshine Coast, BC. Her abundance of red pistils and medium-density flowers offer a spicy sandalwood aroma and a natural pink glow.
Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.
This is single strain, whole bud, milled to perfection and rolled with 100% organic hemp papers, finished by hand.
THC: 17 - 23%
CBD: <0.1%
TERPENES: >2.5%
TERPENE PROFILE: Nerolidol, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Terpinolene
