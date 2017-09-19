About this product

This Sour Cookies (CKS) FVOPA Organic Certified sativa-dominant, high potency flower is derived from the well-loved GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Sour Diesel lineages. With beautiful bright purple leaves and glistening with crystal trichomes, her doughy yet sugary aroma is both sweet and sour.



Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.



This is single strain, whole bud, milled to perfection and rolled with 100% organic hemp papers, finished by hand.



THC: 18 - 24%

CBD: <0.1%

TERPENES: >2.5%

TERPENE PROFILE: Ocimene, beta-Myrcene, Farnesene, Limonene