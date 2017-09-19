Simply Bare
About this product
This Sour Cookies (CKS) FVOPA Organic Certified sativa-dominant, high potency flower is derived from the well-loved GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Sour Diesel lineages. With beautiful bright purple leaves and glistening with crystal trichomes, her doughy yet sugary aroma is both sweet and sour.
Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.
This is single strain, whole bud, milled to perfection and rolled with 100% organic hemp papers, finished by hand.
THC: 18 - 24%
CBD: <0.1%
TERPENES: >2.5%
TERPENE PROFILE: Ocimene, beta-Myrcene, Farnesene, Limonene
Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.
This is single strain, whole bud, milled to perfection and rolled with 100% organic hemp papers, finished by hand.
THC: 18 - 24%
CBD: <0.1%
TERPENES: >2.5%
TERPENE PROFILE: Ocimene, beta-Myrcene, Farnesene, Limonene
Sour Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people say it helps with anxious
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!