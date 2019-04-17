SkyBlue Vapor™ Ceramic Plate Atomizer
Taste every last terp... Made out of pure ceramic, our full ceramic plate atomizer savors every last bit of flavor with smooth, tasty vapor. No wicks or coils will touch your concentrate, only a low temperature heated ceramic plate to give you the true taste and aroma you would come to expect with a ceramic nail off a glass rig. Simply put, this is the best in the business.
Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.
