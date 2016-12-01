About this product
Printed on High-Quality Gloss Vinyl
Same day shipping before 12 pm
Sent Via Royal Mail First Class Signed For
SLAPSTA watermarks removed before print
For a list of compatible packaging, click here
Small adjustments (logo added, text/color change free!)
Please leave a note if you would like some adjustments making.
About this strain
Stardawg Guava won first place for “Best Sativa” at the 2012 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain hits the consumer square between the eyes with uplifting sativa stimulation and then cascades over the body with a subtle, vibrating warmth. Its aroma is mild but doesn’t lack nuance, expressing notes of pine, cheese, and tartness. A latent chemical flavor rolls off the palate with a clean, earthy finish. Enjoy this strain to relieve stress, mute depression, and curb minor physical aches and pains.
Stardawg Guava effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with