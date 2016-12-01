We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 74%
Uplifted 71%
Euphoric 56%
Relaxed 53%
Creative 43%
Depression 51%
Stress 48%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 30%
Fatigue 25%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%
Reviews
52
sgauvry
Member since 2020
I hated the taste while vaping; has a metallic, long lasting taste and somewhat nauseating to me. This is one I'll have to smoke to use it up.
The effect is relaxing and euphoric, but due to the tase, will not buy again.
So far so good but the one thing I don’t get is the grower mine came from, Prime, is calling it an indica and not sativa. Same lineage with the Chemdog 4 but not a sativa. It says so like 4 different places on the packaging. Oh well, is what it is.
great focus. supreme brain reset.i struggle from moderate anxiety that causes me to spin in circles sometimes. this strain is an instant cure . it can be quite giggly. but it will allow you to curb any anxiety and focus on the task at hand.