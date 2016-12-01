ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Stardawg Guava
  4. Reviews

Stardawg Guava reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Stardawg Guava.

Effects

Show all

39 people reported 377 effects
Happy 74%
Uplifted 71%
Euphoric 56%
Relaxed 53%
Creative 43%
Depression 51%
Stress 48%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 30%
Fatigue 25%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

52

Avatar for sgauvry
Member since 2020
I hated the taste while vaping; has a metallic, long lasting taste and somewhat nauseating to me. This is one I'll have to smoke to use it up. The effect is relaxing and euphoric, but due to the tase, will not buy again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Kiwimonkey
Member since 2020
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
•Strain: Stardawg Guava 3.5g •Brand: FRX Health •Dispensary: Maitri Medicinals Pittsburgh •Type: Flower, sativa •THCA: 25.60% •THC: 0.61% •Actual THC: 22.19% •Lineage: Chem 4 backcross •Aroma: Earty, spicy, seeet •Taste: Earthy, herbsl •Looks: Light green buds reddish orange hairs •Effects: Motivate...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Stardawg Guava
User uploaded image of Stardawg Guava
Avatar for Jcoop269
Member since 2019
So far so good but the one thing I don’t get is the grower mine came from, Prime, is calling it an indica and not sativa. Same lineage with the Chemdog 4 but not a sativa. It says so like 4 different places on the packaging. Oh well, is what it is.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Greengrocer
Member since 2018
heavy hitter with hints of sweetness on top of the Chem taste it sure does stink but did the job of relieving stress and pain along with a nice buzz .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BullyLV
Member since 2019
great focus. supreme brain reset.i struggle from moderate anxiety that causes me to spin in circles sometimes. this strain is an instant cure . it can be quite giggly. but it will allow you to curb any anxiety and focus on the task at hand.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Banana101
Member since 2018
Nice tasting and smooth through the pax 3, good after work strain to help unwind and relax
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted