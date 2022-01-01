About this product
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate
• Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available
• Chromatech Borosilicate Glass w/ Slyme Accents & Illuminati Glass Logo
• Height: 8.75”
• Weight: 12.4 oz
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 3.25”
The Double Uptake Floating Klein brought to you by Illuminati Glass is an exercise in elegance and deep function. Not only does this water pipe feature twice the recycling in a spectacular show of uptake and drainage, there’s even a multi-hole ball perc ready to shred your smoke through water at the very base of the chamber. This thing is beauty in action, and you won’t even know whether to pay attention to the gorgeous spinning drain or the fact that these hits are cool and robust every time. The iridescent Chromatech coating is just the cherry on top for this artful water pipe.
About this brand
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet