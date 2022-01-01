About this product
• Single Chamber, Removable Downstem, Ice Catch
• 18mm Female Joint, Silicone on Silicone
• 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem
• 14mm Male Multihole Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available
• Colored Silicone w/ Hundred Dollar Bill Pattern
• Height: 13.5”
• Weight: 18 oz.
• Silicone Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 4.5”
The Get Money silicone bong is an insane bargain for its indestructibility. Made of flexible but strong silicone, the only glass in this bong is the multihole bowl piece. Not only do the holes give you a more even burn, the bowl piece is pretty sturdy in its own right. The body of this pipe comes apart into 2 pieces, allowing you to clean it with ease. The top piece features a disc with holes that functions as an ice catch, and also ensures no splashback is possible. The angle of the piece allows for easy smoking right off a table, and is a surprisingly stable design. The front of the bong also features 4 ridged indents for a solid grip.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
