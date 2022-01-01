About this product
• Single Chamber, Disc Perc
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ 3D Shark, 3D Coral & Colored Accents w/Cheech Logo
• Height: 8.5”
• Weight: 26 oz
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 4”
Cheech does it again with another insanely unique piece! This water pipe features a disc perc large enough to take over the main chamber, making enough bubbles for a pretty insane hit! A 3D effect at the top of the waterpipe, parallel with shark that replaces the neck of the pipe. The Cheech logo features a picture of the shark with an anchor in the background to symbolize the steady base of the water pipe whether in use or not. Take granted of this beautiful, insanely unique piece while we still have it. Cheech Glass goes quick!
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ 3D Shark, 3D Coral & Colored Accents w/Cheech Logo
• Height: 8.5”
• Weight: 26 oz
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 4”
Cheech does it again with another insanely unique piece! This water pipe features a disc perc large enough to take over the main chamber, making enough bubbles for a pretty insane hit! A 3D effect at the top of the waterpipe, parallel with shark that replaces the neck of the pipe. The Cheech logo features a picture of the shark with an anchor in the background to symbolize the steady base of the water pipe whether in use or not. Take granted of this beautiful, insanely unique piece while we still have it. Cheech Glass goes quick!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet