Soji Health Vegan Hemp CBD Gummies are an effective and delicious way to quickly nourish and replenish tired cells while restoring balance to your endocannabinoid system.



Our incredibly delicious gummies are manufactured using a unique infusion process to ensure an accurate and consistent 25mg dose in every serving.



Soji Hemp CBD Gummies are a flavorful and convenient way to help bring you back to physical and mental equilibrium!



Gluten-Free

Allergen-Free

No THC

No Artificial Colors

Disclaimer: Please consult a physician if pregnant or breastfeeding. The FDA has not evaluated this product for safety or efficacy.

Show more