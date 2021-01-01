About this product

Renew Oil is a sublingual convenient and precise solution which offers a 1:1 ratio of 10 - 11 mg/ml of CBN and THC.



Solei Renew Oil contain a mild dose of 10 mg/ml of CBN and an equal amount of 10 -11 mg/ml of THC. The terpenes have been removed to provide an odor- and taste-free cannabis oil. Each bottle contains cannabis extract from our hybrid greenhouse which is paired with MCT oil. All oil products sold at OCS.ca are for ingestion only. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.