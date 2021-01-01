About this product

Find your Moment with Solei Balance – the perfect complement to finding some zen. Balance Pens have a bright, citrus flavour with notes of lemon and grapefruit, and virtually no cannabis after-taste or smell. The 1:1 THC and CBD content make it an approachable choice for day or night. Solei Balance Pens are made with only high-quality, plant-based materials. Distillate cannabis oil extracted from our sun-grown cannabis is paired with natural plant-derived terpenes to deliver a smooth, pleasant taste, with no additional ingredients. Solei Pens allow for a discreet, convenient, controllable cannabis experience in a beginner option.