Solei Sungrown Cannabis
About this product
Your spa escape – without the hefty bill. Solei Free oral spray is a ready-to-use, smoke-free CBD option, perfectly measured for micro-dosing.
Treasure Island effects
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
