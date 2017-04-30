Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Solei Sungrown Cannabis

Solei Sungrown Cannabis

Free Oral Spray 15ml

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 6%CBD 10%
Buy Here

About this product

Your spa escape – without the hefty bill. Solei Free oral spray is a ready-to-use, smoke-free CBD option, perfectly measured for micro-dosing.

Treasure Island effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!