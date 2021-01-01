Solei Sungrown Cannabis
Gather Pre-Rolls 1g 3-Pack
About this product
Solei Gather is a greenhouse-grown sativa-dominant strain with medium THC potency.
Sun-grown in an eco-friendly greenhouse, Gather has medium THC potency and a musky aroma. The strain’s buds are a vibrant green, and the myrcene and beta-pinene mix of its terpene profile give it an unmistakable muskiness. It’s available pre-rolled and in several dried flower weights.
