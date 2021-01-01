About this product

An indica-dominant strain from Solei with very strong THC potency potential and lemon-spice flavours. It’s available in 0.33 g or 0.5 g pre-rolls.



Greenhouse grown in Leamington, Ont., under LED lights with assistance from the sun, Solei’s Renew is an indica-dominant strain with bright green buds covered in red hairs, a musky aroma and flavours of lemon and spice. Its primary terpenes are limonene, which is also found in citrus fruit, juniper, and caryophyllene, which is present in black pepper, cloves and balsam. Renew has very strong THC potency potential and is available in four 0.33 g pre-rolls or one 0.5 g pre-roll.