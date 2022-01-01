THC Mixed Pack: Wild Strawberry (Sativa) & Lavender Fog (Indica) 1g 2-pack
About this product
If one is the loneliest number - then two is certainly better than one. Give your day a kiss of sunshine with this fruity mixed pack that includes 2 pocket-friendly 510 cartridges, each with their own extraordinary aromas, high THC potential, and no cutting agents or carrier oils. Revel in sweet summer strawberries notes from Sense Wild Strawberry, while Unplug Lavender Fog shines with inviting lavender and bergamot notes.
About this brand
Solei Sungrown Cannabis
At Solei, we believe in embracing the sunny moments, the same way that we embrace the power of the sun when creating our sungrown cannabis products. A little sun goes a long way. And thanks to Solei, you don’t have to look to the sky to find it. So next time those clouds roll in, chill. With Solei, you don’t need a clear sky to have a brighter day.