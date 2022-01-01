If one is the loneliest number - then two is certainly better than one. Give your day a kiss of sunshine with this fruity mixed pack that includes 2 pocket-friendly 510 cartridges, each with their own extraordinary aromas, high THC potential, and no cutting agents or carrier oils. Revel in sweet summer strawberries notes from Sense Wild Strawberry, while Unplug Lavender Fog shines with inviting lavender and bergamot notes.



