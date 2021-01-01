About this product

Find your Moment with Solei Unplug – the perfect complement to unwinding at the end of the day. Unplug Pens have a soothing flavour of lavender and tea, with a hint of sweet and virtually no cannabis after-taste or smell. Although containing high levels of THC, Gather Pens also contain some CBD which should help create a balanced and approachable experience. Solei Unplug Pens are made with only high-quality, plant-based materials. Distillate cannabis oil extracted from our sun-grown cannabis is paired with natural plant-derived terpenes to deliver a smooth, pleasant taste, with no additional ingredients. Solei Pens allow for a discreet, convenient, controllable cannabis experience in a beginner option.