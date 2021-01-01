Solei Sungrown Cannabis
Unplug Pre-Rolls 1g 3-pack
About this product
Sun-grown in a greenhouse with a sweet berry taste, Solei Unplug is an indica-dominant strain with strong THC potency.
Solei Unplug from Aphria is sun-grown in an eco-friendly greenhouse. This strain with green hues has strong THC potency, and its aromatic berry notes are created by the myrcene in its terpene profile. It’s available Flower and in several dried flower weights.
Solei Unplug from Aphria is sun-grown in an eco-friendly greenhouse. This strain with green hues has strong THC potency, and its aromatic berry notes are created by the myrcene in its terpene profile. It’s available Flower and in several dried flower weights.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!