About this product
PEACH ORANGE 1:1
10MG THC | 10MG CBD • 5PCS
Smash a juicy peach into a succulent orange. The result? SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies with 5 pieces/pack and 10mg THC total and 10mg CBD total.
No product reviews
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
