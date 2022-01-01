About this product
SOUR CITRUS BOMB
800 mg/g THC
Watch out for our ASG Vape! This Spinach® exclusive packs grapefruit flavours at near nuclear levels. A cross of rocket fuel from Chemdawg and powered up potency of SFV OG Kush, inspired by our Atomic Sour Grapefruit cultivar.Terpenes like alpha-humulene, pinene and terpinolene combine to deliver an over-the-top explosive flavour of sour-citrus. Our rich CO2 extract is cold-filtered at sub-zero temps before it is distilled four times to ensure that ASG's flavour and consistency will blow you away.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
