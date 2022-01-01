About this product
INDICA
BLUE RASPBERRY WATERMELON
10MG THC • 5PCS
Enjoy the electrifying and refreshing flavours of blue raspberry and watermelon. These SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies have 5 pieces/pack and 10mg of THC total.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
