About this product
A CULT CLASSIC.
800 mg/g THC
Hold on tight, friends! This vape is dynamite. Blueberry Dynamite draws inspiration from our legendary Blueberry and cultivar lineage of Thai and Purple Thai. Linalool and caryophyllene bring out the seriously sweet and fruity flavours. Our rich CO₂ extract is cold-filtered at sub-zero temps before it is distilled four times to ensure consistency and deliver bursts of flavour.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
