A CULT CLASSIC.

16 - 25% THC

A real crowd pleaser, this bud is a classic. Known for its purplish colour and delightful peppery, sweet taste, it’d be hard to pick a better one. Eugene, Oregon might be best known for rain and counterculture novelists. But this funky little city may be where all things 'Blue' in cannabis originated, with Blueberry paving the way. Bred by the incomparable DJ Short, this legendary strain has been around since the 70s. Still, its timeless appeal has put smiles on people's faces for generations.