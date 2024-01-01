Caramel Green Apple Gummies

by Spinach
THC —CBD —

About this product

Celebrate the start of sweater weather with the limited edition Caramel Green Apple SOURZ by Spinach® gummies! It may be getting colder, but this seasonal treat will surely keep your spirits warm with buttery, sweet caramel and tart-green apple flavours. These dual-flavoured gummies are over-the-top with delicious flavours and blasted with sour crystals. Enjoy 5 gummies per pack with 10mg THC total and 2mg THC per gummy.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Spinach
Spinach
Shop products
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.

THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.

Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
Notice a problem?Report this item