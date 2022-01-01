About this product
Relax and drift away with Spinach FEELZ™ Deep Dreamz THC+CBN gummies. These delicious blueberry pomegranate gummies are ideal for a mellow and dreamy high, thanks to our special blend of THC and rare cannabinoid, CBN. Perfect for consumption right before you say goodnight. Two sour-then-sweet gummies, with 10mg of THC and 5mg CBN Totals per pack. Feelz. The Way You Want.
About this brand
Spinach
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
