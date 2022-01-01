About this product
HYBRID
CHERRY LIME
10MG THC • 5PCS
Get ready for the ultimate mouth-puckering experience with new Cherry Lime SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies. Delightful cherry and citrusy lime flavours fill this gummy with the perfect sour then sweet experience. Enjoy 5 piece/pack and 10mg THC total.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
