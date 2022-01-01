About this product
A CONSTELLATION OF FLAVOUR.
800 mg/g THC
Until space travel is easier, this journey through the flavour cosmos might be the next best thing. Or maybe better. With flavour inspiration from Chemdawg and Tangerine Dream, this high-flying strain has a terpene mix like a celestial orchard. Linalool, limonene and pinene collide for an out-of-this-world flavour. Our rich CO2 extract is cold-filtered at sub-zero temps before it is distilled four times to ensure consistency and deliver pure, consistent flight time, time and time again.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
