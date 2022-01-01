A CONSTELLATION OF FLAVOUR.

800 mg/g THC

Until space travel is easier, this journey through the flavour cosmos might be the next best thing. Or maybe better. With flavour inspiration from Chemdawg and Tangerine Dream, this high-flying strain has a terpene mix like a celestial orchard. Linalool, limonene and pinene collide for an out-of-this-world flavour. Our rich CO2 extract is cold-filtered at sub-zero temps before it is distilled four times to ensure consistency and deliver pure, consistent flight time, time and time again.

