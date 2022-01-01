About this product
CLASSIC 1:1 FUN.
4 - 14% THC | 5 - 15% CBD
You don’t have to be on the A-List to get into this dancehall. Whether you’re out partying or not, stay on your toes with this spicy melon tasting 1:1 strain. Inspired by reggae from Caribbean, this celebrated strain rides a wave all its own. Equal parts THC and CBD, the only thing super high are the vibes. And that’s exactly why this strain continues to stick around.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
