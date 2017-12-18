Loading…
Spinach™ Dancehall Pre-Roll 1g

HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%

About this product

At Spinach™ we have High Expectations™ for our Farm-to-Bowl™ products, and safety testing is one of the few things we take seriously.

This frosty daytime sativa is known for its sweet melon, spicy, floral, and fruity aromas that comes from the strain’s myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene terpene profile.

Dancehall effects

51 people told us about effects:
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
