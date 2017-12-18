Spinach Cannabis
Dancehall Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
51 people told us about effects:
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
