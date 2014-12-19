Spinach Cannabis
Spinach™ Diesel Pre-Roll 1g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
At Spinach™ we have High Expectations™ for our Farm-to-Bowl™ products, and safety testing is one of the few things we take seriously.
This frosty anytime hybrid is known for its unique citrus, sour aroma that comes from the strain’s limonene and caryophyllene terpene profile.
White Diesel effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
