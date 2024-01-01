Take a trip down memory lane to a world of sweet flavour notes and endless fun! Spinach® Fully Charged Cotton Dandy Kush infused pre-rolls are here to take you on a fun-filled trip through cannabis land. Enjoy an astonishing 40%+ Total THC thanks to a strain inspiration with a CTN CDY Kush and Power Plant lineage, and a combination of high quality, high potency cannabis extract with a kief coating. This infused pre-roll will remind you of those never-ending days at the carnival.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.